CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret has begun advertising for a new police chief to replace Bill McKinney, who earlier this month announced he would retire at the end of September.
The town is advertising in municipal government publications and included an ad this week on its Facebook page.
The ad lists the salary range for the police chief position at s $54,543-81,814 depending upon qualifications and experience, and states that “it is expected that the successful candidate will command a starting salary near the midpoint of this salary range, and potentially higher.”
The town will provide the chief a take-home vehicle and a benefits package that includes employer-paid health, life, dental, and vision insurance, vacation and sick leave N.C. Local Government Employees Retirement System participation, a 5% 401k contribution and more.
Applications are due Sept. 30.
Town Manager Frank Rush said in a board of commissioners meeting in this month he wants to have a new chief in place by Thanksgiving, if not before.
The ad spells out the process.
“Applicants whose education and experience most closely match the qualifications and desired attributes for the police chief position will be scheduled for interviews and other activities,” it states. “It is expected that the full selection process will require approximately four to six weeks or more from the application deadline.
“An extensive background investigation of the finalists for the position will be conducted, to include a drug screen, reference checks with previous employers, criminal history review, confirmation of education and military history, and other reasonable checks.”
Zach Steffey, then the town’s manager, hired McKinney as chief in April 2018. He had been with the department for six years.
The police department includes seven full-time officers and uses part-timers when needed. The budget is about $700,000, about 35 percent of the total town budget of around $2 million.
The police department reports approximately 30,000 police events (calls for service, patrol activities, public interactions, and more), logs approximately 100,000 vehicle miles, and conducts more than 12,000 business checks annually.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.