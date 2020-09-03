County school board adopts $93.5M final budget

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved a $93.5 million 2020-21 local budget that is 1.69% more than the $91.9 million approved for the last school year.
School system Chief Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said the budget, adopted during the BOE meeting Tuesday, includes $649,209 in federal and state CARES Act funds to address the district’s needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those funds have been spent on items such as automated temperature-check equipment, personal protective equipment and the hire of additional nurses.
Board members and others attending the meeting, held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive, saw some of those funds in action when they used an automated temperature check monitor as they entered the lobby.
Ms. Carswell said next month she would bring a budget amendment for approval that contains additional CARES Act funds.
“I will bring a budget amendment that includes $1.5 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds,” she said.
Those funds are also being used to provide supplies and cover additional costs related to coronavirus safety precautions.
As for the budget, Ms. Carswell said it reflects state-mandated benefit increases. Those include retirement matching from 19.70% to 21.68% and an increase in employer hospital insurance costs from $6,306 to $6,326 per employee.
She added that the district is able to adopt its budget despite the fact the General Assembly has yet to approve its budget.
“They have approved mini-budgets like they did last year,” Ms. Carswell said.
The predominantly Republican General Assembly and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper have remained at an impasse over the state budget, which is normally approved by the fall. In order to keep agencies operating, legislators have continued to adopt sections of the budget.
The school system’s budget is made up of state, county and federal funds.
The bulk of the budget increase over last year is because of the state-mandated increases and costs associated with the pandemic, predominantly covered by federal CARES Act money.
The final budget shows $24.94 million in local expenses, which is about 1% above the $24.68 million allocated in 2019-20. The local budget includes $23.1 million for regular operations. It also has $580,000 in charter school pass through funds, $307,000 in fines and forfeitures, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements and $928,479 in appropriated fund balance.
The school system also received $2.247 million in county capital outlay funds, which is about 46% below the $3.28 million received in 2019-20. Part of the decrease is because last year several air conditioning chillers and air handling units were replaced.
The school system expects to receive $51.6 million in state funding, which is nearly 2% more than the $50.59 million received the previous year.
The school system received $3.9 million in special revenue funds, which is about 3% below the $4.04 million in special revenue funds received in 2019-20. Those funds come through special revenue sources, such as Medicaid and N.C. Pre-K reimbursements.
In federal grant funds, the school system received $6.7 million, which is 27.4% more than the $4.89 million provided in 2019-20. CARES Act funds are included in this section.
In addition, the school system anticipates receiving more than $4 million for child nutrition services, which is about 10% less than the $4.4 million received last year. Ms. Carswell said the decline is due to an anticipated decrease in school meals being served because of students being out with virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
In other action, the board:
- Adopted coaching supplements. Payment for coaching supplements will be paid in two increments. Half will be paid the date closest to the beginning of sports season with the remaining half paid at the date closest to the end of the season.
- Heard the first reading of several policy revisions related to changes in the state and federal guidelines involving sexual harassment complaints. The policy revisions are scheduled to be approved at the October board meeting.
- Heard updates on facility support operations, and comments from the superintendent and board members that included thanking school employees for their sacrifice to get schools safely opened.
Under the consent agenda, the board approved:
- Personnel matters.
- Student transfers.
- School advisory board recommendations.
- The annual accountability model for the Bridges School, an alternative school that meets on the campus of West Carteret High School.
- Fundraising requests.
