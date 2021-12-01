Parks board meets Thursday
The Beaufort Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
No agenda was immediately available, but the meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit the town’s website, beaufortnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.