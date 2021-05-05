Carteret Health Care, county top 35K vaccine doses administered

MOREHEAD CITY — With the county’s mass vaccination clinics winding down to second doses only, Carteret Health Care and the County Health Department report they have administered more than 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses through the clinics and other vaccination efforts.
CHC and the health department partnered together to hold the vaccination clinics at the former Kmart building in Morehead City. The county hosted the final first-dose vaccination clinic Friday and plans to hold the remaining second-dose clinics in May.
As of Monday, the health department had administered 8,345 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and CHC has administered 26,760. The hospital’s total, not all of which were administered through the mass clinics, breaks down to 13,713 first doses and 13,047 second doses.
Combined, the agency and hospital have put 35,105 shots in arms in Carteret County, but that total does not reflect doses administered at pharmacies or other doctor’s offices. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Service’s vaccination tracking dashboard reports 29,540 people, 42.5% of the population, in Carteret County have had at least one vaccine dose, with 26,546 people fully vaccinated, or 38.2% of the total population.
NCDHHS reports, as of Tuesday, 49.7% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose, while 42% are fully vaccinated.
Hospital officials discussed the county’s mass vaccination efforts during the CHC Board of Directors’ meeting April 26. Hospital President Harvey Case said the clinics had been successful, but vaccine demand has slowed down recently.
“We’re really trying to allocate all the vaccines now to the clinical practices because that’s a very efficient way to deliver, and also through the health department,” he said during the meeting. “We’ve seen some of the demand, like a lot of places, decrease, so the mass clinic is probably not the best setting today.”
Individuals can call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, during normal business hours to schedule a vaccination appointment or visit myspot.nc.gov to find a local provider offering the shot.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
