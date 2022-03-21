CCSO charges Newport man following Harris Road death investigation

NEWPORT — Carteret County deputies have arrested Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, for the murder of 46-year-old Daniel Andrew Brisson of Holly Lane in Newport.
Mr. Brisson was reportedly discovered deceased by a passerby in the roadway on the 100 block of Harris Road in Newport early Sunday morning. Mr. Clauson, who is listed as homeless in Newport, was charged following an investigation by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol.
According to a release sent by the CCSO Monday evening, authorities are unable to release any specific detail about the case as the investigation is still ongoing.
Mr. Clauson was charged with one open count of murder and being held in the Carteret County jail without bond. He is scheduled for a first court appearance Tuesday morning.
Mr. Clauson was lost for eight days in the Croatan National Forest in the summer of 2021.
Before his death, Brisson had been charged and was awaiting adjudication in Carteret, Craven and Onslow counties courts with numerous felonies and misdemeanor charges, according to the North Carolina Courts website.
