STACY — Members of the Carteret County Special Response Team took into custody a suicidal subject armed with a gun at 12:25 p.m. March 22 in the 1000 block of Highway 70 near the intersection of Stacy Loop Road in Stacy, according to Major Jason Wank, chief detective with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
Wank said sheriff’s deputies got the call to the residence at 11:38 a.m. and were forced to temporarily shut down the highway as a safety precaution to the general public. The person is being transported to the hospital for an evaluation and the road will be reopened.
