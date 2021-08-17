Pine Knoll Shores manager reports new stormwater control measures working as designed

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Officials report the town’s new stormwater control measures performed well during a recent heavy rainfall event, preventing major impacts on many of the roads that historically flood during rainstorms.
Town manager Brian Kramer provided an update on the stormwater management project during Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners meeting Aug. 11. He said the new control measures, a series of drainage lines and pumps installed throughout the east end of town for phase two of the project, were recently put to the test when the town received around 7 inches of rain over about 48 hours earlier this month.
“That’s a good amount of rain, we’ve had severe flooding with that much rain in the past, particularly with wet conditions preexisting as far as the water table,” Mr. Kramer said during his manager’s report of the board of commissioners’ meeting, which was livestreamed to the public via GoToMeeting due to the recent coronavirus surge.
The new system of drain pipes is designed to connect to the Crystal Coast Country Club golf course, where rainwater is stored in a pond and slowly drained back into the environment. It was designed in collaboration with the N.C. Coastal Federation, which also helped the town create its Watershed Restoration Plan and secure a grant for carrying out phase two of stormwater management project.
Mr. Kramer said the new drainage control measures appeared to prevent severe flooding on Laurel Court, Myrtle Court, Juniper Road and Yaupon Road, areas where road and yard flooding have occurred in the past, during the recent heavy rain event. He added nearby Willow Road did flood and residents on the street who originally did not agree to an easement to extend the project to their area are now interested in moving forward.
“Performancewise, it worked. We were moving water out of the water table from Myrtle (Court), we were moving it to the golf course and then moving it to the sound,” Mr. Kramer said. “…At the country club pump, we removed about 5 million gallons of water, we put in about 2.3 million (gallons), so we removed twice as much as we put in.”
Overall, Mr. Kramer gave the new stormwater control measures a B grade for performance, saying staff have a bit of a learning curve to figure out the best timing for preemptive pumping ahead of storms. He said staff also encountered some maintenance issues during the recent rain event, he but insisted they were down to bad timing, not a result of any failures in the system.
As for phase three of the stormwater management project, which will focus on areas west of the Myrtle Court, Mr. Kramer said the N.C. Coastal Federation helped him recently submit an application for a grant through the Duke Energy Foundation to help fund that effort. He said the town has already set aside matching funds for the project in its fiscal 2021-22 budget.
