Morehead City submits annual report on floodplain management practices; rating remains unchanged

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council approved an annual report Tuesday evening ensuring the city’s continued participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System for floodplain management.
The CRS is a voluntary program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that offers incentives in the form of discounts on flood insurance premiums to communities that implement policies and activities aimed at reducing flooding risk. Morehead City has been a participant since 1992 and is currently rated a Class 6 community, which gives up to a 20% discount on flood insurance premiums to property owners in certain flood zones.
To remain a participant, Morehead City must submit to FEMA an annual progress report of activities completed or being carried out related to the city’s floodplain management plan, the most recent iteration of which was adopted in 2017. Activities include record keeping, public information activities, mapping and regulations and floodplain management planning, according to the report.
“We are in the process of completing our ISO (rating) certification for the CRS program…we do that every year, and we also have a report that we’ll just need to submit to the council as part of the process,” Morehead City planning director Sandi Watkins said during a city council workshop Aug. 4. “As a result of our participation in that program, residents who have flood insurance premiums in the special flood hazard area are eligible for up to 20 percent reduction on flood insurance premiums and those outside (the special flood hazard area) a 10 percent (reduction).”
She added planning staff are working this year on a five-year recertification effort with CRS to ensure Morehead City’s continued participation.
“That’ll determine our rating for the next five years,” she said.
The annual report was approved as part of the consent agenda for Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
According to the report, Morehead City has identified around 25 specific actions to carry out related to floodplain management, such as education campaigns and enforcement of wetland protections. The report gives progress updates on many of those actions, as well as other recommended steps to reduce flooding impacts.
Morehead City was designated as a Class 6 community in the CRS last year. The rating means residents living in zones VE or AE of the NFIP flood insurance rate map qualify for a 20% discount on flood insurance premiums, and those in zones X or shaded X qualify for a 10% discount. Residents can check their zone online at fris.nc.gov/fris/.
To view Morehead City’s floodplain management plan, visit moreheadcitync.org/DocumentCenter/View/205/Morehead-City-Floodplain-Management-Plan-PDF.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com
