NC Ports receives federal grant to upgrade Radio Island rail facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Dec. 23 the N.C. Port of Morehead City is among the recipients of more than $241 million in federal grant funding through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program.
According to a release from USDOT, the state of North Carolina was awarded $1,679,904 to carry out upgrades to the rail line serving the port’s auxiliary facility on Radio Island. The project will involve replacing existing tracks with rail infrastructure that meets higher track safety standards.
Specific components of the project include replacing existing ballast and ties, replacing existing turnouts and switches and replacing crossing surface treatments.
“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” U.S. transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release. “These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people.”
This year’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, or PIPD, awarded more than $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 states and one territory.
According to USDOT, the program is in its third year and has already awarded $492 million for 32 projects of regional and national economic significance within its first two years.
“The program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure the Nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met,” the release states. “It provides planning and capital financing and project management assistance to improve ports’ capacity and efficiency.”
Going forward, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $450 million annually in funding for the PIDP program for fiscal years 2022 through 2026, or a total of $2.25 billion. This is roughly the amount of federal funding provided to ports under DOT-administered grant programs since the DOT began providing funding to ports in 2009, according to the department.
