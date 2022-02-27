Most Popular
Articles
- Service arrangements announced for 2 teens killed in plane crash near Drum Inlet Feb. 13
- Draft harbor and waterways plan proposes dredging, bulkhead and boardwalk projects for Beaufort
- Church offers to pay funeral expenses for 8 plane crash victims as arrangements are announced for 2 East Carteret High School students
- Alesia Sanderson, longtime Emerald Isle parks and recreation director, to retire in April
- County commission closes road, approves separate rezoning
- County fills 1 of 4 vacant beach commission seats after board shakeup
- Vincent Davis, Jr., 38; service March 1
- Jacob Taylor, 16; service March 5
- 'Pray for Down East': Communities show outpouring of support for families, friends, school of plane crash victims
- Carteret County reports another COVID death Wednesday, bringing total to 113
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Big Brother is at it again (28)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:The enormous cost of lockdowns (18)
- Environment North Carolina kicks off statewide renewable energy campaign (16)
- Love Is Photo Contest (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ending restrictions is political (14)
- Carteret County reports 2 more deaths, 337 new COVID cases Friday (11)
- Peletier board to discuss contract with county for sheriff’s deputy to patrol town (9)
- Carteret County reports 2 COVID deaths Wednesday as percent positivity reaches highest rate of pandemic (8)
- EDITORIAL: Tax refunds are the last refuge of deceit (8)
- EDITORIAL: Tourism numbers indicate a needed focus on workforce (8)
- CCC to host first in series of minority vendor expos Saturday (7)
- County still concerned about proposed federal rufa red knot critical habitat designation (7)
- Beaufort officials, consultants want local input on resilience program as town faces threats from climate change (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of The American War of Independence can’t be overstated (7)
- EDITORIAL: Progressive case against vouchers ignores history (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Popular vote is not the answer (6)
- Tillis secures funding from bipartisan infrastructure package for ACE projects, including $1.59M in Carteret County (5)
- Another Cape Carteret Trail segment opens along north side of Highway 24; eventual 3.1-mile path at about two-thirds complete (5)
- CCC looks to improve diversity on campus (5)
- Health department to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturdays in February (4)
- Board of education votes again to keep masks optional in schools after surge in cases subsides (4)
- CCC celebrates academic success in 25th anniversary of Black History program Monday (4)
- Health officials no longer require contact tracing in schools beginning Monday (4)
- Emerald Isle board OKs temporary vegetation removal rules aimed at improving protection of dunes (4)
- CRC seeks legal advice on proposed floating structure permitting for shellfish leases (3)
- Emerald Isle commissioners to take early public comments on 2022-23 budget Tuesday night (3)
- Search continues for downed plane off Drum Inlet; one of 8 passengers recovered, identified by authorities (3)
- EDITORIAL: Supreme Court decision ignores political reality (3)
- Normile out, Watson in as Emerald Isle representative on county beach commission (3)
- DMF to hold peer review of striped mullet stock assessment Feb. 8-9 (2)
- Atlantic Beach council gives Festiva green light to plan new Peppertree buildings (2)
- Longtime member Larry Baldwin resigns from county beach commission in latest shakeup of panel (2)
- EDITORIAL: Judicial intervention, a political intrusion (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is going on? (2)
- Emerald Isle solicits designs for townwide mini library project (2)
- Beaufort man builds boat for mission to help Haitians (2)
- EDITORIAL: John Capps, a life well lived (1)
- Crews discover fuselage, some remains from plane crash off Core Banks Sunday (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps if you operated more openly (1)
- Newport employee pay study continues with results expected by May (1)
- Emerald Isle plans to nominate resident to fill new vacancy on county beach commission (1)
- Fisheries service accepting input on experimental black sea bass pots (1)
- Sheriff’s office ends diving operations as remains of all passengers on board downed aircraft are recovered (1)
- Ferry division partnering with NC Works to hold career fair in Morehead City Wednesday (1)
- Gloucester Mardi Gras returns Saturday, rain or shine (1)
- County fills 1 of 4 vacant beach commission seats after board shakeup (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- NTSB: Plane that crashed off Drum Inlet made no distress calls
- Service arrangements announced for 2 teens killed in plane crash near Drum Inlet Feb. 13
- Subcontractor falls to death in Onslow
- Draft harbor and waterways plan proposes dredging, bulkhead and boardwalk projects for Beaufort
- Church offers to pay funeral expenses for 8 plane crash victims as arrangements are announced for 2 East Carteret High School students
- Alesia Sanderson, longtime Emerald Isle parks and recreation director, to retire in April
- County commission closes road, approves separate rezoning
- County fills 1 of 4 vacant beach commission seats after board shakeup
- Vincent Davis, Jr., 38; service March 1
- Jacob Taylor, 16; service March 5
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Big Brother is at it again (28)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:The enormous cost of lockdowns (18)
- Environment North Carolina kicks off statewide renewable energy campaign (16)
- Love Is Photo Contest (15)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ending restrictions is political (14)
- Carteret County reports 2 more deaths, 337 new COVID cases Friday (11)
- Peletier board to discuss contract with county for sheriff’s deputy to patrol town (9)
- Commentary: Popular vote is answer (9)
- Carteret County reports 2 COVID deaths Wednesday as percent positivity reaches highest rate of pandemic (8)
- EDITORIAL: Tax refunds are the last refuge of deceit (8)
- EDITORIAL: Tourism numbers indicate a needed focus on workforce (8)
- CCC to host first in series of minority vendor expos Saturday (7)
- County still concerned about proposed federal rufa red knot critical habitat designation (7)
- Beaufort officials, consultants want local input on resilience program as town faces threats from climate change (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of The American War of Independence can’t be overstated (7)
- EDITORIAL: Progressive case against vouchers ignores history (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Popular vote is not the answer (6)
- Panel seeking ideas for a resiliency project: Public meeting (5)
- Tillis secures funding from bipartisan infrastructure package for ACE projects, including $1.59M in Carteret County (5)
- Another Cape Carteret Trail segment opens along north side of Highway 24; eventual 3.1-mile path at about two-thirds complete (5)
- CCC looks to improve diversity on campus (5)
- Health department to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturdays in February (4)
- Board of education votes again to keep masks optional in schools after surge in cases subsides (4)
- CCC celebrates academic success in 25th anniversary of Black History program Monday (4)
- Health officials no longer require contact tracing in schools beginning Monday (4)
- Commentary: Former president dis-regards Records Act (4)
- Emerald Isle board OKs temporary vegetation removal rules aimed at improving protection of dunes (4)
- CRC seeks legal advice on proposed floating structure permitting for shellfish leases (3)
- Emerald Isle commissioners to take early public comments on 2022-23 budget Tuesday night (3)
- Search continues for downed plane off Drum Inlet; one of 8 passengers recovered, identified by authorities (3)
- EDITORIAL: Supreme Court decision ignores political reality (3)
- Woman facing drug charges for 10th time in 3 years (3)
- Normile out, Watson in as Emerald Isle representative on county beach commission (3)
- US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich (2)
- DMF to hold peer review of striped mullet stock assessment Feb. 8-9 (2)
- Atlantic Beach council gives Festiva green light to plan new Peppertree buildings (2)
- Commentary: Federation milestone attributed to support (2)
- Longtime member Larry Baldwin resigns from county beach commission in latest shakeup of panel (2)
- EDITORIAL: Judicial intervention, a political intrusion (2)
- State grant fuels angst: Panel at odds over funds (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is going on? (2)
- Emerald Isle solicits designs for townwide mini library project (2)
- Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom (2)
- Beaufort man builds boat for mission to help Haitians (2)
- EDITORIAL: John Capps, a life well lived (1)
- Taxpayer advocates hope latest broadband grants go to unserved areas (1)
- ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks (1)
- Crews discover fuselage, some remains from plane crash off Core Banks Sunday (1)
- As climate change costs mount, Biden seeks to price damages (1)
- Ex-soldier sentenced to prison in marriage fraud case (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps if you operated more openly (1)
- Commentary: Population growth slows for some, but not all (1)
- Tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees made it to the US – here's how the resettlement process works (1)
- Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack (1)
- Newport employee pay study continues with results expected by May (1)
- Contech executive convicted in bid-rigging of NC transportation jobs (1)
- Yemen's Houthis seize another US Embassy staffer (1)
- Report: Elementary students lag in literacy due to pandemic (1)
- Birth control without prescription now available in NC (1)
- Emerald Isle plans to nominate resident to fill new vacancy on county beach commission (1)
- Feds: N. Carolina police officer sold cocaine while on duty (1)
- Strained US hospitals seek foreign nurses amid visa windfall (1)
- House passes bill to boost US computer chip production (1)
- With new redistricting maps, NC candidates file for races (1)
- US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January (1)
- Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone (1)
- Lieutenant: Officers should have intervened in Floyd killing (1)
- North Carolina deputy kills man trying to flee traffic stop (1)
- N. Carolina judges to pick expert for redistricting review (1)
- Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West (1)
- Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion, 169 wounded (1)
- Biden nominates Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court (1)
- Grand jury indicts 8 North Carolinians for voter fraud (1)
- Fisheries service accepting input on experimental black sea bass pots (1)
- Sheriff’s office ends diving operations as remains of all passengers on board downed aircraft are recovered (1)
- 'Unacceptable': World leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine (1)
- After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing (1)
- Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list (1)
- North Carolina woman headed for national pageant is missing (1)
- Report: New strategy for opioids and a Cabinet-level leader (1)
- Teen works to change how NC taxes feminine hygiene products (1)
- Armed suspects rob Sneads Ferry store, die in car chase (1)
- More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead (1)
- US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda (1)
- State Supreme Court rules for Stein in fight over hog farm ‘slush fund’ (1)
- Administration wants $6.4B for Ukraine, allies (1)
- From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost (1)
- What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others? (1)
- Attacks from within seen as a growing threat to elections (1)
- Ferry division partnering with NC Works to hold career fair in Morehead City Wednesday (1)
- Gloucester Mardi Gras returns Saturday, rain or shine (1)
- Missing North Carolina woman found in Las Vegas (1)
- County fills 1 of 4 vacant beach commission seats after board shakeup (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.