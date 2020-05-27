Second tropical storm forms off SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The second tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has formed, but the latest forecasts show it poses no threat to the North Carolina coast beyond rain and thunderstorms.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the latest available, reporting Tropical Storm Bertha has formed near the South Carolina coast. Bertha is the second tropical storm to form this year and the second to form prior to the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is Monday. According to the advisory, as of 8:30 a.m. Bertha is about 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston, S.C. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.8 inches.
Bertha is forecast to move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina Wednesday and into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night. Bertha isn’t forecast to reach the North Carolina coast, though it is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated total of 8 inches, as far as southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia, as well as across eastern and central South Carolina into west-central North Carolina.
According to the National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office website, weather.gov/mhx/, there’s an 80% chance of heavy rain Wednesday, with a 70% chance of showers Wednesday night. The office forecasts a 70% chance of thunderstorms Thursday, with a 60% of showers Thursday night.
The weather service forecasts a 60% chance of thunderstorms Friday, with a 70% chance of showers Friday night. Saturday is forecast with an 80% chance of thunderstorms, reducing to a 60% chance of thunderstorms Saturday night, further shrinking to a 30% chance of showers Sunday.
Tropical weather advisories, watches and warnings are available online at the NHC website, nhc.noaa.gov. Local weather forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks and more are available at the National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport’s website, weather.gov/mhx.
