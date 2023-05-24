BEAUFORT — Tiller School second-graders recently completed four days of swimming instruction as part of School of the Fishes.
The program began in the spring of 2022 with a partnership among volunteer certified swim coaches from the Sports Center of Morehead City and Tiller School. Now in its second year, Tiller School second-grade students, swim coaches and volunteers were back in action May 15-18.
The program is free and teaches students water safety, how to blow bubbles, kick with a board, float on their back, bunny hop to the shallow water and the importance of not grabbing someone if they get themselves in trouble. Additionally, students were taught if they see someone in trouble to not go to them to save them, but to throw a flotation device to them and have an adult call for help.
By the end of the fourth day, 20 of the 35 students were able to swim across the pool unassisted. The non-swimmers were able to put their mouths in the water and blow bubbles, bunny hop to the side of the pool, scoop the water with their hands and float on their backs with the coach's assistance.
Tiller School Executive Director Dee Rosen thanked all those who support the program, including the USA certified swim coaches Elizabeth Avon, Christy Whaley, Jay Feimster, Jane Gillian Morrow and assistant coaches Chloe Avon and Cameron Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.