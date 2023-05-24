Some of the participants in this year’s School of Fishes, which offers free swim lessons to Tiller School second-graders, sit recently at the Sports Center swimming pool in Morehead City. They are, from left to right, Ivory Crooms, Eli Sutton, Mychel Fleming, Edward Godette, Kira Taylor, Coughlin Frazer, Johanna Lopez, Greysen Knudsen, Kaden Murrell and Charlotte Howard. (Cheryl Burke photo)