Sean James Castle has been reported as a habitual runaway from his residence in Stella by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
Castle was last seen Feb. 6.
Officials are asking anyone with information to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.
Castle has been entered National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the case number is 23020463C.
