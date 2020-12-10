County commissioners take oaths of office; Wheatly selected as chairman

BEAUFORT — Four familiar faces were sworn in for another term on the Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday, with Ed Wheatly chosen to serve as chairman and Mark Mansfield as vice chairman for the coming year.
Mr. Wheatly, along with commissioners Bob Cavanaugh, Chris Chadwick and Jimmy Farrington, all Republicans, took their oaths of office to kick off the board’s regular monthly meeting, held in Superior Court Room 2 of the administration complex in Beaufort. The oaths were administered by Carteret County Clerk of Court Ken Raper, and many of the commissioners were joined by family members to mark the occasion.
All four commissioners sworn in Monday are returning members who won their respective races for reelection in November by wide margins. It was, however, Mr. Chadwick’s first official bid for the county commission as he was appointed to the seat following Commissioner Jonathan Robinson’s death in May. Mr. Chadwick was the only commissioner who ran unopposed.
“My fellow commissioners, I’m proud to serve with you and honored that the voters reelected all of y’all and reelected me for the first time,” he said.
Immediately following the swearing in ceremonies, the board of commissioners elected Mr. Wheatly as chairman and Mr. Mansfield as vice chair. Both votes were unanimous.
“I want to thank you guys for having the faith in me to put me in this position of chairman,” Mr. Wheatly said. “I never thought I’d be in this position and I appreciate it, and I’m going to try to do the very best that I can to take my job very seriously.”
Outgoing Chairman Bill Smith thanked the board for the opportunity to serve in the top post and wished his successor good luck in the position.
“I’d like to thank my fellow commissioners for the faith and trust they put in me to be chairman for a year, I appreciate your support this year,” he said.
Other commissioners also thanked Mr. Smith for his leadership throughout a challenging year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn.
