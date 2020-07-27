Cedar Point to consider rezoning, firearms discharge prohibition

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night are scheduled to vote on a 45.8-acre rezoning proposal by Andy Ennett for property along Highway 24 and adjacent to Bogue Sound.
Other items on the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners agenda include discussion and possible adoption of an ordinance to prohibit the discharge of firearms within the town limits and a public hearing on proposed changes to sign regulations.
The board held the required public hearing on the proposed Ennett rezoning in May, but could not vote at that time because of state law that requires a delay of at least 24 hours before voting on issues discussed in hearings held via electronic methods. The vote was then scheduled to take place during the board’s June meeting, but Mr. Ennett requested a delay as he worked out details.
There will be no hearing on the proposal during the meeting Tuesday, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be conducted via Zoom.
To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85904372166?pwd=NlNrNGJTckxwRnBONm9rc0Q0bTBYQT09. The password is 538842. The public can also participate by phone. Call 1-929-205-6099 and when prompted, enter meeting ID 859 04372166, followed by the password 538842.
There was no outright opposition to the Ennett rezoning during the hearing in May, although a few residents of the adjacent Magen’s Bay subdivision expressed concern about traffic and possible impacts on their property values. Megan’s Bay is zoned R-20 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet).
If approved by commissioners, the zoning of Mr. Ennett’s property would change from mixed-use district (MXD) to R-10 conditional (residential) and would allow lots that are at least 15,000 square feet and at least 60 feet wide, 20 feet narrower than the 80 foot-width normally required in the R-10 zone. Mr. Ennett and an unnamed developer have submitted to the town a plan that shows 82 lots.
The firearms ordinance proposal is the result of a public comment during the board’s meeting in June.
A proposed resolution to adopt it states, “The Town Board of Commissioners has determined that due to the extent of development of the Town and the density of residential properties herein, it is no longer safe to allow the unregulated discharge of firearms within the Town.”
If adopted, it will be illegal for any person “to fire or discharge a gun, rifle, pistol, or other firearm, or any air rifle, air gun or air pistol, whether operated by air, spring or otherwise, within the Town except … in case of necessity in defense of persons or property” or by “a police officer or law enforcement personnel lawfully discharging their duties.”
The proposed sign ordinance change makes proposals for most new signs permitted uses instead of special uses, which require town board approval.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
