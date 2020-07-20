MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Planning Board will meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for its regular monthly session.
To attend the electronic meeting, contact planner Mackenzie Todd at 252-726-6848, ext. 121 or mackenzie.todd@moreheadcitync.org by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the meeting agenda, which can found online at moreheadcitync.org/agendacenter, the planning board will consider the following items:
- A request from Elkview Holdings LLC for preliminary plat approval for Park Villas at 175 Old Murdoch Road.
- A city-initiated request to amend subsection 2-2.138 and 2-2.172 of the Unified Development Ordinance to adjust the definitions for “junked motor vehicle” and “motor vehicle.”
- A city-initiated request to amend the UDO by adding definitions under subsection 2-2 for “determination,” “development regulation,” “evidentiary hearing” and “quasi-judicial decision” and by amending articles 5 and 6 to comply with chapter 160D of North Carolina general statutes and by amending sections 4-29, 16-8 and 16-11 to require quasi-judicial subdivision variance requests be heard by the board of adjustment.
