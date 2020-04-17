NEWPORT — Even though ocean swimming is prohibited on Bogue Banks, local meteorologists aren’t letting that stop them from forecasting surf conditions.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport announced that Wednesday was the start of the 2020 surf/rip current forecast season.
According to the NWS text forecast product available online at weather.gov/mhx/ in the “Forecasts” drop down menu under the “Beach and Surf” link, as of 4:11 a.m. Thursday, the latest forecast available, there’s a low risk of rip currents Friday for most of Carteret County, with the exception of Core Banks, which has a moderate risk of rip currents.
While the sandy beaches on Bogue Banks are still open to the public, the town officials of Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach have prohibited swimming, surfing and other non-motorized water activities. They also closed the parking at their public beach accesses due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.
NWS meteorologist Tom Lonka said Wednesday the staff at the Newport office understands there are some beaches closed and other restrictions in place at this time.
“However, in keeping with the NWS mission of protecting life (and) property, we will continue to forecast hazards, and that includes warning for rip currents and other surf hazards,” Mr. Lonka said. “We plan to promote the surf forecast (i.e. on social media) during high risk days.”
He said the map traditionally used in surf and rip current forecasts is “currently under repair” due to the NWS switching to a new version of its text formatting program. The text forecast product, however, is still available online.
“We hope to have the map product working again soon,” Mr. Lonka said.
Rip currents are currents of water that run perpendicular to the shoreline. They are strong enough to pull swimmers caught in them out to sea.
The NWS Newport office will host an Eastern Carolina Beach Hazard Virtual workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 1. Those interested in participating in this workshop may RSVP by Monday, April 27 at the website docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSco5BBzPVdIN230Z-XL1SZTleOjiFI8E8swOQESQKemxU60fQ/viewform.
More information on rip currents and rip current safety is available at weather.gov/safety/ripcurrent.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
