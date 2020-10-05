NEWPORT — The residents of Riverstone Mobile Home Park will have water service from Newport sometime soon, now that a water tap has been approved.
The town council met for a special meeting Tuesday in the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom, with Councilman Mark Eadie absent. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved extending water services to Riverstone Mobile Home Park on Ted Smith Drive.
This wasn’t the only utilities-related action taken at the special meeting. The council also unanimously awarded a road repair contract to East Carolina Builders. The contract isn’t to exceed $20,800.
Deputy Utilities Director Bernie Hall said the repairs are needed at 2217 Park Ave. due to a sinkhole from a sewer leak at that address.
In other news at the meeting, the council unanimously approved the purchase of a pickup truck for the police department. This was the second police vehicle the council approved for purchase recently. The first was approved Sept. 15. Both vehicles are being purchased to replace vehicles in need of repairs.
The council also unanimously approved an information technology service agreement with VC3 Inc. The agreement was first presented to the council at the Sept. 15 special meeting.
