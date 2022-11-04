EMERALD ISLE — Property owners along three Emerald Isle streets will have to wait a little longer for the start of projects to ease stormwater woes.
Town officials were expected to open bids on Wednesday, Nov. 2 for work on Lee Avenue, East Reed Drive and Cedar Street, but the town received only two bids. Three bids are required, so the town canceled the opening and will seek bids again, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Friday.
Earlier this year, the town’s engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol presented the board of commissioners a plan to address stormwater problems townwide. The three streets were listed as top priorities.
Zapp said there is a rough estimate the projects all together would cost $500,000 and the work would be funded by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Town staff worked with FEMA to secure funding on January 10, 2022,” Zapp said. “The board of commissioners approved a design contract with Moffatt & Nichol in February.”
Bids, if any are received, will now be opened on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Unless the holds a special meeting, the plan is for commissioners to approve a notice to proceed to the winning bidder during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Zapp said the goal is complete the projects no later than April 2023.
