NEWPORT - Add Newport to the list of towns in Carteret County that are looking to fill the position of town manager following a letter of resignation submitted to the town by Manager Bryan Chadwick Friday, July 1. The resignation is effective Sept. 2, but in the letter, Mr. Chadwick has offered to stay on the job until a replacement is hired.
This makes the third county municipality with an immediate town manager’s position open. On Thursday, the Morehead City position became open when that town’s board voted 3 to 2 to terminate Manager Ryan Eggleston’s contract without noting a cause during a special meeting in the city’s town hall. Cape Carteret has been in search of a town manager since late last year after Town Manager Zach Steffey was hired away.
Tuesday, Newport Town Clerk Kelley Caldwell sent out a notice of an emergency town council meeting at the town hall at which the council was go into executive session 5:30 Wednesday, July 6 to discuss personnel. That meeting was cancelled just two hours before it was to convene.
Newport Mayor Dennis Barber, feeling that an emergency meeting was not needed, instead has called for a special town council meeting Wednesday, July 13 starting at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting as described in that notice is, “…to negotiate and possibly act on a contract with the East Carolina Council of Governments to assist the council in the search for a manager.”
Mayor Barber told a News-Times reporter shortly after the new special meeting was announced that the Mr. Chadwick has received several offers and is interested accepting one of them. The mayor also commented that the council supports Mr. Chadwick’s opportunities which will open the door for changes in the town’s operations.
Mr. Chadwick took the manager’s position in April 2020 after unanimous approval from the town council. Prior to coming to Newport, the Mill Creek native served as town manager of North Topsail Beach in Onslow County from 2018 to 2020, and before that, he served as Indian Beach’s manager for five years.
The special meeting agenda Wednesday includes a closed session during which the council will discuss job description and salary range for the manager’s position. The board will also consider a possible contract with the East Carolina Council of Governments in preparation of the search for a new town manager. If action is taken after the closed session, that will be done in open session.
Newport is currently seeking to fill a fire chief position that came open when Chief Benny Whitley left to take over as Indian Beach fire chief. Other positions being advertised are a wastewater treatment plant operator, planning and zoning administrator and a firefighter/paramedic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.