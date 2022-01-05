MOREHEAD CITY — The first Carteret County baby of 2022 was a day later than expected, but for parents Chase and Jessica Templeton, the timing was perfect.
Olivia Jean Templeton arrived on the scene at 4:01 a.m. Sunday at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The infant girl weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Ms. Templeton, 35, said her due date was Jan. 1, but she had expected the baby sooner.
“I was thinking she was going to come Dec. 28, but my doctor had said Jan. 1 so we knew that having a New Year’s baby was always a possibility,” Ms. Templeton said Monday.
Mr. Templeton, also 35, said he hadn’t expected to have the first baby of the new year, but said he had wanted a January baby.
“I wanted a January baby because that is a trend in my family,” he said. “My grandmother’s birthday is Jan. 3, and my dad and mom both have birthdays in January. I have an aunt who has a birthday in January and I have a cousin who was born Jan. 1.”
Both parents are engineers at Fleet Readiness Center East, but say they want their first child to follow her dreams.
“I want her to do whatever her heart desires,” Ms. Templeton said. “I just want her to reach for the stars.”
Mr. Templeton said, “I hope she grows into a smart, beautiful, strong and independent woman who will achieve anything she sets her mind to.”
Ms. Templeton thanked the labor and delivery staff at CHC for helping her safely deliver her baby.
“The labor and delivery staff and everyone there was amazing,” Ms. Templeton said. “I was impressed with their newer techniques. They were very patient and attentive.”
Olivia’s maternal grandparents are Bob and Barb Sievers of New Bern. Her paternal grandparents are Marvin Templeton of Lynchburg, Va., and the late Kathy Templeton.
