PELETIER — After a public hearing Monday, June 6, Peletier commissioners voted 4-1, with Steven Overby in the minority, to approve the town’s 2022-23 budget, which takes effect July 1.
The meeting was in the town hall off Highway 58. The News-Times was unable to attend because of a conflict with another meeting.
The tax-and-spend plan retains the 2021-22 property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value and the total budget is slightly lower – $165,209 – than the current budget total of $168,850.
The budget does not include funds for a contract for a fulltime or part-time county sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town, an idea supported by many town residents in a survey and discussed during a couple of town board meetings in recent months.
It does include about $14,000 more in total salary for the town’s only two employees, part-time town clerk Bea Cunningham and part-time code enforcement officer Kris Jensen, a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.
Of the total proposed budget, $134,209 is for the general fund, which pays for the town’s operations, including salary, and $31,000 is Powell Bill (state-shared gas tax) revenue, which can be used only for street and street-related work.
The largest chunk of the general fund, as always, is for the salaries; that line item totals $39,450.
After the meeting, Mr. Overby said he voted against the budget in part because It does not include funds for the town to join the N.C. League of Municipalities, which tracks legislation that affects cities and towns and lobbies for them in General Assembly.
Mr. Overby said he believes membership in the league “would be a helpful resource in providing professional guidance regarding zoning/planning and also grant writing for quality-of-life projects.”
“I also questioned the salary increases,” he said, and “ suggested we take away money from the salaries to pay for the NCLM membership.
The town’s closest neighbors in western Carteret County, Cedar Point and Cape Carteret, are league members.
Mr. Overby also decried Tuesday what he called a lack of transparency in the budget process, in that the board and Mayor Dale Sowers did not have any budget work sessions to get commissioners involved in the process.
Other significant expenditures in the budget include: $14,000 for the annual audit, $6,000 for insurance, $5,000 for utilities and $18,000 to pay off the mortgage for the town hall. There’s also $10,000 – Powell Bill (state gas tax) funds – for improvements to Norris Landing Road, home to several new residential subdivisions.
The biggest sources of general fund revenue listed are $55,000 from the property tax, $31,000 from the utilities franchise tax and $25,000 from the sales tax, which is collected by the state, allocated to counties and shared by counties with municipalities.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.