MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 72 percent of the county children in foster care came out of situations involving parent or caretaker substance abuse, according to County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams.
“Substance abuse is having a great impact on the children of our community,” Ms. Adams said during the June 13 meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services board, held in the health department conference room.
Of the 67 children currently in foster care, 48 were placed due to caretaker substance abuse, either as the primary reason or co-occurring with mental health disorders, domestic violence or intellectual/developmental disability issues.
In addition, DSS identified nine infants from January through April that were substance affected.
An infant is considered substance affected if:
They test positive for substances through urine samples or other screenings.
The infant’s mother is determined through medical evaluations or behavioral assessments to have had an active substance abuse disorder during pregnancy or at time of birth.
An infant manifests drug or alcohol withdrawal.
An infant is identified with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder or other alcohol-related syndromes.
An infant has known prenatal alcohol exposure when there are clinical concerns for the infant per current evaluation and management standards.
In addition, DSS identified substance abuse as a contributing factor in 20 child maltreatment cases from January through April. Those cases involved 31 children.
In a follow-up email interview with the News-Times, Ms. Adams said not all children are removed from homes if a parent is struggling with substance abuse.
“DSS is required to assess the risk and safety of the child or children and to develop a safety plan with the family,” she said. “The safety plan may be that the children are removed or temporarily placed with relatives depending on the family’s circumstances. Other safety interventions may also be used to maintain the children safely in their own homes.”
She emphasized that the continued use of addictive drugs and alcohol by a parent places a child at increased risk for neglect, abuse and dependency.
“Users may display poor judgment due to their decreased ability to evaluate the reality of their situation,” she said. “They may not be conscious that they are neglecting their children’s needs. They may be focused on their own desire for more drugs or alcohol while placing the needs of the child at a lower priority. Alcohol and drug use decrease self-control and frequently lead to violence in the environment. If the use of these substances results in intoxication, the child may be left without effective supervision for extended periods of time.”
Ms. Adams said it’s critical that parents or soon-to-be parents struggling with substance abuse seek help.
“Parental substance abuse has a major impact on the well-being of children and parents with substance abuse problems are less likely to effectively function in a parental role,” she said. “Consequently, parental substance abuse is recognized as a risk factor for various forms of child abuse that include emotional, neglect, physical and sexual. Knowing how to recognize the signs and symptoms of children who are living with parents that are struggling with addiction is important, as early intervention can lead to positive outcomes.”
Ms. Adams said common behavioral signs of a parent struggling with addiction include not showing up for work, engaging in secretive or suspicious behaviors, legal troubles, a sudden change in friends and hobbies and sudden financial problems.
Physical signs of addiction include sudden changes in physical appearance, changes in appetite, slurred speech and unusual smells on breath, body or clothing. Psychological warning signs of drug abuse include unexplained change in personality or attitude, sudden mood swings and paranoia.
She added that those struggling with substance abuse or who have family members who are addicted should seek help.
“Addiction affects not only the addicted person, but also the person’s loved ones,” she said. “Substance abuse treatment is a critical step for adults seeking recovery and looking to break the cycle of child abuse and neglect. There are many excellent and successful substance abuse treatment programs available in our community. The adult in recovery needs support from family, friends and the community.”
She said more information about substance abuse programs in the community can be found at carteretcountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6654/Carteret-County-Behavioral-Health-and-Substance-Use-Resources?bidId=.
She added that the public has a social responsibility to report suspected abuse or neglect of children. To file a report, call Carteret County DSS at 252-728-3181 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, on weekends and holidays, call 252-726-1911 and request an on-call social worker.
