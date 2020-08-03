Isaias forecast to make landfall Monday night

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Isaias will make landfall Monday night, moving over eastern North Carolina early Tuesday morning.
The NHC issued an advisory for Isaias at 5 p.m. Monday reporting Isaias is about 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston, S.C., and about 120 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving north-northeast at 16 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.33 inches.
The NHC said a storm surge warning is in effect from Edisto Beach, S.C., to Cape Fear, for Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico rivers, and from Oregon Inlet to the North Carolina-Virginia border. A storm surge watch is in effect from Cape Fear to Oregon Inlet.
Meanwhile, a hurricane warning is in effect from South Santee River, S.C., to Surf City. A tropical storm warning is in effect north of Surf Cityy to Stonington, Maine, as well as in Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.
While the NHC forecasts Isaias may strengthen to a hurricane Monday night as it makes landfall, it's expected to weaken to a tropical storm shortly after coming ashore.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
