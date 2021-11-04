Famed Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday in Morehead City, other events to be held Nov. 11

MOREHEAD CITY — As the time approaches to honor the nation’s veterans, organizers of two events are busy with preparations.
The Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor the 2021 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The parade will start at 17th St. and proceed down Arendell Street in the east-bound lane to 5th St. The reviewing stand will be at the Morehead City Train Depot between 10th and 11th Streets.
Plus, the Morehead City Historical Preservation Society will sponsor two ceremonies Thursday, Nov. 11 in Bayview Cemetery. First, the organization will hold a day of remembrance service at 10:30 a.m. to honor three British sailors killed defending the coast during World War II. They are buried on the west side of the cemetery. Those attending will then process across 20th Street to the veterans’ memorial on the east side to honor American veterans at 11 a.m.
As for the Saturday parade, after offering a virtual event last year due to coronavirus pandemic, parade organizer John Sotirkys, retired U.S. Marine and vice president of the coalition, said the decision was made to offer an in-person event this year with safety precautions in place.
“What we decided to do is to meet all of the mandates and recommendations for COVID safety as we can and put on a parade to honor our nation’s veterans who have risked it all for a nation and its people,” he said in a press release about the event. “If you are coming to the parade, please remember COVID safety. Individual responsibility is theme, no mandates from the parade committee.”
The grand marshals will be Col. Mikel Huber, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and Jim Quinlan, commander of the American Legion Department of North Carolina.
Organizers will also honor special guest, Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Army Col. Walter Joseph Marm.
In addition, the group will recognize Gold Star mother Maria Myers of Beaufort and the Gold Star family of U.S. Army Private John Collins of Morehead City.
News-Times and WTKF Talk Radio owner and host Lockwood Phillips will be the master of ceremonies at the reviewing stand.
Organizers said the parade will include hundreds of veterans and many service organizations. There will be military equipment, plus representatives from the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, a U.S. Marine Corps color guard, a U.S. Navy color guard and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard. The Shriners will be there with mini-boats and gocarts, large four-wheel drive trucks from the mud bog and more.
The parade has had as many as 2,300 participants in the past, and this year organizers estimate there will be about 1,300.
Mr. Sotirkys said due to COVID-19, there have been multiple challenges while organizing the parade.
“Due to the forced, life scheduling problems created by COVID, everyone is trying to find a balance in life,” Mr. Sotirkys said. “The Carteret County Veterans Day parade committee is no different. We have faced challenges of zoom versus in-person meetings, social distancing, masks, do I get a vaccine or not, and the list goes on.”
He thanked the estimated 100 volunteers who have helped make the 2021 parade possible.
As for the Nov. 11 ceremonies in Bayview Cemetery, Bob Guthrie, vice chairman of the Morehead City Historical Preservation Society, said the group has sponsored the events for several years to honor the sacrifices of all died off the coast defending it from German U-boats during WWII.
“The British suffered and bled for us. Those boys deserve that recognition,” Mr. Guthrie said. “We also keep doing it to honor all Americans that have ever fought for our freedom.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
