Carteret County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases headed into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials in Carteret County has reported 20 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.
According to the county’s thrice-weekly coronavirus update, active cases stood at 85 Friday afternoon, down by four since Wednesday. Comparatively, 4,645 people in Carteret County have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 50 have died individuals, including four reported in the past week.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported one additional COVID-19-related hospitalization heading into the weekend, up to seven total.
One new case was also confirmed on the campus of Carteret Community College the week of April 5, according to college officials. There have been 33 cases reported on the campus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, which includes 32 inactive cases and one active case.
The college said the last known date of exposure on campus was Wednesday and all those who were in contact with the individual have been contacted.
Carteret County’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests performed for the week ending April 3 fell slightly to 5%, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ data.
Also, starting this week, COVID-19 vaccinations are open to all North Carolina residents age 16 and older. Carteret County opened up vaccinations to all groups Monday, two days before the state did the same. To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through one of the county’s clinics, contact 252-728-8550, option 2, during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.