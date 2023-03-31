MOREHEAD CITY — Those coming out of the prison system face daunting challenges trying to reenter society.
To help state and local leaders get a taste of those barriers and struggles, nonprofits that assist people transitioning from jail or prison will present a Reentry Simulation. The event will take participants through scenarios faced by inmates when they exit correctional institutions.
“We want officials to see the challenges they (inmates) face when they get released from jail and try to get established back into society,” Jon Sotirkys, chairman of the Carteret County Reentry Council, said March 30. “It is simple things like getting employment, housing, not having a Social Security card or birth certificate, normal things that you need to get established. Then there’s the health care system.”
The reentry simulation will be from 8 a.m. to noon April 13 in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. There will be a lunch break from noon to 1:15 p.m., followed by a resource fair from 1:15 to 4 p.m. Agencies and nonprofits that offer a variety of programs for ex-inmates will provide information during the fair.
The Carteret County Reentry Council, in partnership with the Jacksonville/Onslow Welcome Home Council, also a nonprofit reentry program, will present the event.
Sotirkys said a variety of agencies will be involved in the simulation and fair, from the NC Department of Motor Vehicles to the County Health Department and County Department of Social Services. He invited those who can offer assistance to ex-inmates to set up booths during the fair.
He added that the council is inviting a variety of community stakeholders to participate in the simulation, including state and local political leaders, probation and parole officers, law enforcement and faith-based communities.
“We especially want congressmen and local and state elected officials involved because they make the policies,” he said. “The goal is to give elected officials the idea of how it feels to be a former offender and how they have to navigate through agencies to get re-established. They are the policymakers and can make changes.”
Each participant will be provided a packet that gives a scenario of an ex-inmate and goals they have to accomplish. They will then navigate through a variety of stations, hosted by volunteers, that represent various life challenges or agencies.
Stations can include waiting in long lines to see probation officers, getting ID at the Department of Motor Vehicles, rent and transportation, counseling and treatment, homeless shelters, churches, employers, Department of Social Services, banks, discount medical services, pawn shops, career centers, employers and more.
Sotirkys said there will be a debriefing session at some point following the event to discuss how improvements can be made to the system.
There will be comments from various speakers during the event, including US Congressman Dr. Greg Murphy, R-NC, and NC Sen. Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow County. There will be a testimony by former inmate Lee Stiles, who is now vice chairman of the Carteret County Reentry Council and CEO of the nonprofit, the Pit to the Palace. There will also be comments by Embrey Morton, warden of Carteret Correctional Center in Newport, and Victor Hinnant, community development specialist with the NC Department of Adult Correction.
As for the Carteret County Reentry Council, it was created in 2017 to assist inmates coming out of correctional institutions with things such as employment and housing. There are similar councils in Craven and Onslow counties.
Sotirkys said the Carteret council recently received a $90,000 grant through the East Carolina Workforce Development Board to hire a social worker to assist with the program.
“They will be able to work one-on-one with ex-offenders and help them with things like resumes, certificates, medical care and finding a place to live,” he said.
The council meets 11 a.m. to noon the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Big Rock Career Center in Morehead City.
The organization is seeking sponsors to help fund the cost of the April 13 simulation and fair. Those wanting to sponsor the event can mail checks to the Carteret County Reentry Council, c/o NC Works Career Center, 3813 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Those wanting more information or to register for the April 13 event can contact Sotirkys at 252-241-0920, or the NC Works Career Center, at 252-222-6038.
