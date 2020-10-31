Daylight saving time ends Sunday

CARTERET COUNTY — Sunday at 2 a.m. marks the end of daylight saving time, which means it’s almost time to set the clocks back one hour.
Daylight saving time begins the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November. When it begins, clocks are set forward one hour to “summer time,” resulting in comparatively more daylight hours in the evening.
With the end of daylight saving time, clocks fall back one hour to “winter time.” The sun will appear to rise and set an hour earlier than before the time change, leading to more sunlight in the mornings, but darker evenings.
Many digital clocks set themselves automatically, but manual devices will have to be changed by hand. It’s recommended to set clocks ahead Saturday night before going to bed to prepare for the shift.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.