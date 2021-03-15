Residents turn out in dozens to oppose Carteret County water system sale

BEAUFORT — In response to a large group of residents who attended Monday’s Carteret County Board of Commissioners meeting, elected officials said their decision last month to sell the county-owned and maintained water system serving around 1,200 customers is just the beginning of a process that is nowhere close to being finalized.
The grassroots group, Carteret County for Public Water, or CC4PW, organized after commissioners agreed to an offer from Aqua N.C. to sell the water system for $7 million. By accepting the offer last month, commissioners opened up the opportunity for upset bids, and the county has since received an additional bid from Carolina Water Systems for $7.5 million, with another possibly coming in before the bidding window closes this week.
The water system sale was not included on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, which took place at the administration complex in Beaufort. Still, dozens of residents, many wearing blue to represent water, packed the commissioners’ boardroom, as well an overflow room and surrounding hallways, in an effort to convey their message to commissioners – summed up on road signs that have been placed around the county – “Don’t sell our water!”
“I’m a water system customer and will be impacted by any sale to a for-profit company. I oppose any municipal water system sale to a for-profit company,” said Steve Bolding of Rudolph Drive in Deerfield Shores, one of the neighborhoods that would be affected by the sale. “If we need to raise rates in this county to support the system, I would rather pay the county and the individuals sitting here in this room than a boardroom in some other state.”
In addition to the dozens who showed up to the meeting in person, many others viewed it online for more than 100 total attendees, a rarity for a county commission meeting.
Those who spoke gave a number of reasons for opposing the privatization of the system, including concerns over the potential for higher rates and lower water quality. Some also said they were concerned by the lack of information about the sale prior to commissioners’ decision last month.
To that, Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh said, “We were contacted by Aqua about a bid, which you informed us, the public, at the next (February) meeting. …The public was being notified at the same time that we were being notified.”
CC4PW has a Facebook page, Carteret County for Public Water, and a website, cc4pw.org, where group members organized for Monday’s meeting and share information and resources regarding the sale.
In a follow-up discussion that took place during the county manager’s report, toward the end of the meeting after most of the CC4PW contingent had left, commissioners and County Manager Tommy Burns called some of the points made by residents “misinformation,” especially regarding rate increases and water quality issues. They also reiterated nothing the county has done so far is binding.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there. A private utility company is held to the same standards as a public utility company is,” Mr. Burns said.
The county’s water system serves around 1,200 customers, mostly along the Highway 101 corridor beyond Beaufort town limits. As Assistant County Manager Gene Foxworth noted, there are more than 3,800 parcels within the special water district, and everyone within the district pays a special 5.5-cent water tax regardless of whether they’re tapped into the county’s water system or on a private well.
Mr. Burns said that special water district tax helps cover costs associated with running the system, but it hasn’t been profitable in at least the past seven years, according to figures he shared with the News-Times. In 2020, for example, the water district took in about $420,000 in taxes, but costs were $475,878, meaning the county had to chip in an additional $55,878 to pay for the service. In 2017, the county’s contribution was more than $173,000.
“If it was privatized, immediately the (special) tax district would go away,” Commissioner Chris Chadwick noted.
Commissioner Mark Mansfield suggested holding a public meeting with affected residents to spread information about the potential sale.
CC4PW, meanwhile, plans to continue lobbying commissioners to rethink the decision to sell the water system.
“This is the beginning of a long process but unlike the commissioners I believe that we have communicated our feelings very clearly and very early,” said Monica Hunter, one of CC4PW’s primary organizers, in a Facebook post to the group page Monday evening after the commissioners’ meeting. “We should insist that the commissioners communicate as effectively with us and certainly better than they have done so far.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
