EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night approved a contract with Carteret Craven Electric Corporation for electrical work connected to a long-desired stormwater management improvement project.
The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook page.
Approval of the $269,229 contract was part of the consent agenda, a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with one vote and no discussion.
Emerald Isle has several permanently installed stormwater pumps throughout town to pump rising water during storm and heavy rain events. Currently, three of these locations have equipment with single-phase stormwater pumps. Electrical power to two of these locations is underground, while the third location is powered by overhead power lines.
The town plans to improve these specific locations by upgrading the pumps to a three-phase design and convert the overhead powered location to an underground solution in order to prepare for the potential impacts of future storm and flood events.
The project – at pump locations near 306 Shipwreck Lane, 206 Col. Hanson Court and 120 Doe Drive – is being funded by money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will also include installation of permanent generators.
All of the pump locations are in the low-lying, flood-prone area on the south side of Coast Guard Road. Some of the area was underwater for days after Hurricane Florence dumped torrential rains for days in September 2018, and some residents couldn’t get out of or into the area. But flooding also occurs after far less significant rainfall events.
Also during the meeting, commissioners unanimously approve the commercial plan for a new Watson-Matthews Real Estate office at 9008 Reed Drive.
The planned one-story structure includes 2,962 square feet of heated area and 163 square feet of covered porches. The building is proposed to be situated close to the existing Brightspeed utility building onsite, which will remain but have new deck/steps built onto it to accommodate the new office building.
