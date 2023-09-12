CAPE CARTERET — After a public hearing during which no one spoke in opposition, Cape Carteret
commissioners Monday night voted 4-1 to approve a set of amendments to the town ordinance regulating campaign
signs. Steve Martin was the sole opposition.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street with the Nov. 7 municipal election less than two months away.
Town Manager Frank Rush said the package of amendments he developed for board consideration was “an effort to ensure consistency with state law, simplify the town's regulations, avoid confusion by the candidates and the public and promote fair and consistent enforcement of campaign sign regulations in the town.”
Cape Carteret has a hot race, with two incumbents and five challengers seeking three commission seats, so there’s the potential for a lot of campaign signs.
The amendment essentially replaces the town's existing regulations with the regulations outlined in state General Statute 136-32 and applies them everywhere in Cape Carteret.
Key provisions include:
• Signs are permitted on all private property and within the right of way of N.C. 24, N.C. 58, Taylor Notion Road, and all other town-maintained streets. Approval from the property owner or the immediately adjacent property owner (for signs in the right-of-way) is required. Signs can’t be placed on utility poles.
• The regulations regarding sign placement and size that are included in state law are included in the town's regulations, and these limits apply both within the right-of-way and on private property. Practically speaking, this means:
o There is no limit to the number of signs on one property, provided the signs don't obscure other signs,
o The maximum size of signs in residential districts increases from three square feet to six square feet.
o Signs on both private property and in the right-of-way are limited to 42 inches high.
o The maximum size of signs in commercial districts decreases from a total of 32 square feet combined (for up to four signs) to six square feet for each sign.
Signs can be placed as early as 30 days prior to the start of one-stop early voting. For 2023, one-stop early voting begins on Oct. 19, which means that campaign signs can be placed beginning Sept.19. Under the town's old regulations, signs could be placed as early as Sept. 8, 60 days prior to Election Day on Nov. 7.
Signs can remain for up to 10 days after Election Day, as opposed to two days in the town's old ordinance.
Town staff will remove any non-compliant signs and store them at the town hall. Candidates can retrieve the signs and redeploy them in compliance with the town's regulations, and the town will not charge a retrieval fee.
Town staff will initially assume permission for campaign signs on private property and in the public right-of-way adjacent to private property has been granted by the property owner. If a private property owner has not provided permission for the placement of particular campaign signs on or adjacent to his/ her property, he/she may simply remove the signs themselves or contact town staff to remove the signs.
The town planning board previously recommended approval of all the changes.
