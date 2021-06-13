County planning commission meets Monday
The Carteret County Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square.
The commission will consider two rezoning requests from Angela Trott and Phillip Lewis to rezone 4510 and 4514 Highway 24 from single-family residential to general business district. The commission will also review a preliminary RV park plan for Dogwood Family Campground, a proposed 52-space recreational vehicle park at 815 Lake Road in Newport.
Cape Carteret board to meet Monday
The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street and virtually.
The main item on the agenda is a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal 2021-22. Adoption of the budget will likely follow the public hearing.
Anyone interested in providing public comment or speaking during the meeting should call 252-393-8483 by noon Monday or email hleffingwell@capecarteret.org.
All persons entering town hall are required to wear a mask. The town asks people to participate electronically if possible.
To access the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
Council to meet Monday
The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
Beaufort to consider budget, more
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will consider budget adoption and several other items of business during its Monday meeting.
The panel meets virtually at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the public meeting, visit zoom.us/j/91572139914?pwd=Ri9DY2RTQTF3SWEyNjNOM0hBbXJaUT09.
On the agenda for the night are consideration of the town’s fiscal 2021-22 budget, a site plan for East Port II Apartments, a sewer allocation request, an event application and various volunteer board appointments.
Items for public hearing Monday include two voluntary annexation requests for parcels on Chadwick Road and a request to modify the planned unit development for Front Street Village.
The consent agenda includes consideration on prior meeting minutes, a budget amendment and an event application for a triathlon. Also on the agenda are a town manager’s report, a presentation on the N.C. League of Municipalities’ law enforcement risk review of the Beaufort Police Department and board comments.
Transportation committee schedules Zoom meeting
The Carteret County Transportation Committee will meet via Zoom Wednesday at 3 p.m. to hear project updates from the N.C. Department of Transportation, learn about a traffic demand model update, review a request from Morehead City to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Highway 24 and hear about an offshore wind energy development opportunity for Radio Island.
To attend the Zoom meeting, go to carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/82769100691?pwd=OXE2U1hNYVB0T1Jod2V6RFpSeTBBZz09.
MHC Planning Board meeting set for Tuesday
The Morehead City Planning Board has a full agenda of items to review at its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S 8th St.
Among the agenda items is a unified development ordinance amendment request from Martha’s Mission to include a new definition for “food pantry,” and to add it as a permitted use in the commercial neighborhood and highway commercial districts and a special use in the commercial downtown, downtown business, office and professional and R5 residential districts.
The board will also consider a comprehensive plan review for a planned multi-family development at 4500 Country Club Road, a preliminary plat review for a subdivision at 3822 Galantis Drive and three alternate landscape plan request.
