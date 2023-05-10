EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioner Mark Taylor, founder of the Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament, announced the names of the tournament’s six college scholarship winners Tuesday night during the commission’s monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department.
Recipients of the $3,000 scholarships came from Swansboro High School, West Carteret High School and East Carteret High School.
There were 14 applicants this year, and Taylor said the winners this year are Nathan T. Priechenfried, Swansboro High; Jackson B. Sproul and Dayan Trejo-Martinez, West Carteret High; and Alisha D. Tosto, Wyatt S. Nowacek and W. Cale Guthrie, East Carteret High.
All are graduating seniors.
Applicants and recipients must have been accepted by an accredited two-year community or technical college or a four-year college or university. They must have an interest in some aspect of marine or coastal science or engineering, or in environmental science, policy or sustainability.
The idea is that students who receive the scholarships will come home after school and help educate others about the oceans, sounds and wildlife in the area.
“Fishing and our local waterways are the number one reason people visit Emerald Isle,” Taylor said. “We wish to encourage our local students to help the community.”
The 2022 fishing tournament was Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boat ramp off Highway 58.
All registration fees from the tournament are paid back 100% in prize money and other awards. All sponsor money is donated to two causes, the scholarship fund and the fund to help the Emerald Isle pay for periodic dredging of Bogue Inlet, the passage from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean at the western end of town.
There were also live and silent auctions to raise money for those purposes.
The tournament has always contributed money for scholarships, but the fall 2022 tourney was so successful the tournament committee was able to present $15,000 to the town earlier this year in addition to awarding more scholarships than in the past.
Taylor previously presented two checks – one for $5,000 and one for $10,000 – to town officials during a board of commissioners’ meeting earlier this year.
The $5,000 check, Taylor said, was to help the town with the cost of maintenance dredging to support safer navigation for boaters.
The $10,000 check, he said, was to help the town pay the costs of continuing education of fulltime employees to better serve the community.
The 2023 tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 16.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.