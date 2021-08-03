ECU graduate students research Core Banks shipwreck, history

CORE BANKS — A group of East Carolina University graduate students spent three weeks in June on Core Banks studying a shipwreck near Cape Lookout lighthouse, as well as researching the rich maritime history of Shackleford Banks.
Dr. Nathan Richards, director and professor of the maritime studies program in the department of history at ECU, said 14 graduate students and six staff took on various aspects of the area’s history June 7-25.
One of the high-profile projects was a search for the Seychelle, a fishing and whaling schooner out of Provincetown, Mass. The vessel, led by Captain E. Cook, got caught in a hurricane in the summer of 1879, now known as “Old Cook’s Storm.” While no crewmembers were lost, according to research, the storm ran the vessel aground, wrecking near Cape Lookout lighthouse.
ECU graduate student Lindsay Wentzel led the search for the shipwreck as part of her master’s thesis.
Dr. Richards said after studying the remains of a wreck they believed was the Seychelle, located on the beach near the lighthouse, the identity of the timber is now in question.
“We want to do our due diligence, but based on the size of the debris field and details of construction, we don’t think it is the Seychelle, which was a smaller vessel,” he said.
Dr. Richards added that one of the challenges of studying shipwrecks around Shackleford Banks and Cape Lookout is “there are so many of them.”
A second graduate student, Winston Sandahl, researched the whaling communities of Shackleford Banks.
A third graduate student, Kendra Ellis, focused on the settlement and use of Shackleford Banks.
According to Dr. Richards, Shackleford Banks and Cape Lookout used to be connected. Barden Inlet, which now separates the two, was created by a 1933 hurricane.
During the 19th century, there were thriving communities on Core Banks, of which one of the largest was Diamond City, named after the diamond shapes painted on the lighthouse. Those living there survived by growing their own food, whaling, fishing, clamming and hunting, according to historical records. Settlers moved from the island after a hurricane decimated the area in 1899. Many moved to Harkers Island, where some of the descendants live today.
Mr. Sandahl and his team searched for artifacts in the areas where former settlements existed. Students also interviewed descendants of the Cape Lookout settlers.
Dr. Richards said while the history of Shackleford Banks and Cape Lookout has been told, he felt there was more to tell “from an archeological perspective.” He said the ECU maritime studies program plans to bring more graduate students to continue the work.
He thanked Karen Amspacher, executive director of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island, and her staff for assisting students and professors with their research.
“There is a lot of fertile ground there for maritime heritage research,” he said. “When we find places this rich and have such great partners, we want to direct more studies in the region.”
The Core Banks are barrier islands and part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, managed by the National Park Service. Named after the Coree tribe, whose land extend from Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout, and consist of two narrow islands, North Core Banks and South Core Banks, and, since September 2011, two smaller islands.
Shackleford Banks is the southeastern region of the barrier islands managed by the NPS.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.