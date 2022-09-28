NEWPORT — The family of Gus Sanchez has moved from place to place since they were forced to leave Ocracoke Island following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Outer Banks of North Carolina with Category 2 winds and rain in September 2019.
That will soon change thanks to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity.
Sanchez and his family broke ground Sept. 27 for their new four-bedroom home at 133 Lincoln Drive in Newport.
“We are very blessed by Crystal Coast Habitat,” Sanchez said. “We were renting a home on Ocracoke when the storm hit. It’s been a rough three years and this is a huge blessing to not have to pack up and move anymore.”
Representatives of Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd Habitat Home Build project.
Diane Hanrahan, homeowner services coordinator for Habitat, said the family has already been working hard and completed all required education coursework to begin their home. They have also been working toward their 400 hours of “sweat equity” required to purchase their house. She further pointed out that Sanchez and his family broke ground exactly one year since they filed the paperwork for their home.
She said it normally takes about 18 months from the day ground is broken before the family will be able to move in.
Along with Sanchez, the house will be a home for his fiancé Jessica Perkins, their three children Sadye, Bryson and Sebastian, and Perkins’ grandmother Cathy Baldwin. The family currently lives in Peletier, and both Sanchez and Perkins work at Gaffers in Emerald Isle.
Sebastian, 15, said he’s looking forward to having his own bedroom.
“Most of my life I have wanted my own room, so this is really good,” he said. “I like this area and I’m near my school (Croatan High School).”
Crystal Coast Habitat Executive Director Tammy Blizzard said the organization had recently received the permits for the house and already started work to move the project along as quickly as possible.
The nonprofit also owns seven other lots on Lincoln Drive and hope to soon complete the permitting process to develop those lots for duplexes for low-income families.
“We’ve had some holdups due to stormwater management issues and we hope to have that taken care of soon,” she said.
In the meantime, Habitat is preparing to start on two other homes in the Jacksonville area.
Blizzard further thanked all those who are making the Lincoln Drive project a reality for Sanchez and his family.
During the brief ceremony, Pastor Jay Bush of Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City led the opening prayer, with board member Anita Moreau giving the closing prayer. Refreshments were provided following the ceremony.
Donations of cash, building materials and trades are still needed for this home build. Volunteers are needed on construction, committees, events and to help at the Habitat ReStore in Newport.
For more information about the local Habitat and the Habitat Home Build Program, visit habitatcrystalcoast.org or call the office at 252-223-2111.
