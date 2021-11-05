OCRACOKE — Ferry departures for two of the three routes from Ocracoke Island have been canceled Friday due to high winds forecast for the Pamlico Sound.
According to a release from the N.C. Department of Transportation, the following departures between Ocracoke and Swan Quarter and Ocracoke and Cedar Island are canceled:
- Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ferry schedules will resume when it’s safe to do so, the NCDOT said.
The ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras are running on schedule Friday, but those departures could change if weather conditions worsen.
Poor weather conditions bringing wind gusts up to 30 mph have made travel unsafe in the Pamlico Sound. Also, the NCDOT said ferry schedules could change this weekend due to a strong storm with heavy rain and winds forecast for eastern North Carolina.
Travelers wishing to use a ferry should stay tuned to NCDOT on social media for updates.
