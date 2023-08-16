Currently assistant aquarium director at North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, Clint Taylor has been selected to serve as the new director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
Taylor is replacing Liz Baird, who
An aquarium employee for more than 18 years, Taylor said in a statement that growing up in eastern North Carolina, “I fell in love with the state’s coast at an early age. I’m looking forward to returning to Pine Knoll Shores and am excited about this opportunity.”
Prior to his work at Fort Fisher, Taylor worked for many years at Pine Knoll Shores, including 10 years as museum curator supervisor overseeing the daily operations of the aquarium’s husbandry department.
“We are pleased to announce Clint Taylor as the director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores,” Jeff Michael, deputy secretary for natural resources for DNCR, said in a statement. “Clint’s years of dedication to North Carolina Aquariums and vision for its future will benefit employees and visitors alike.”
He began his career as an intern at the Pine Knoll Shores aquarium in 1998. Taylor holds a bachelor’s in marine biology from University of North Carolina Wilmington.
left this spring to become executive director of the N.C. Aquarium Society, and will begin his new role Sept. 1, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources officials announced Tuesday.
