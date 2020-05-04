School officials to consider bond resolution

BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials will consider adoption of a resolution requesting county commissioners place a $41.88 million bond referendum on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 ballot.
If passed, the bond would help meet school capital needs and purchase land “for future school needs,” the proposed resolution states.
The Carteret County Board of Education will take up the matter during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, held via YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCVyrUgj9liv80Ofv0sevFvw.
Members of the public who would like to share comments during public comment should send their comments, along with their name and address, to Superintendent@Carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday. Video comments are limited to three minutes per person.
The proposed resolution doesn’t list specific projects included in the proposed bond. It does say the $41,885,500 would be used “for the purpose of providing funds for the capital costs of improving, renovating, replacing and equipping school facilities, including without limitation school buildings, safety and security measures, maintenance/transportation facilities, athletic and physical education buildings and facilities, and acquiring land for future school needs, and other necessary rights-in-land for the Carteret County school system.” It also authorizes the levy of taxes in an amount sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds.
During a special meeting with county commissioners in early March, the school board and commissioners reviewed a proposed $59.25 million list in capital needs that included $22 million to build a new school in the western end of the county to relieve overcrowding at White Oak Elementary School.
Since that initial discussion, officials have amended that amount to $41.88 million.
During the previous meeting, County Manager Tommy Burns told school officials in order to make the timeline for a referendum in November, the school board must adopt its request by Tuesday.
Mr. Burns presented a proposed timeline that has county commissioners adopting a resolution directing publication of notice of intent to apply to the Local Government Commission and a resolution authorizing the county finance officer to apply to the LGC by Monday, May 18. If all goes according to plan, the referendum would be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
In other action, the school board will:
- Receive an update on the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
- Consider adoption of a $323,656 budget revision for state funds received and expended during the 2019-20 school year.
- Receive facility support operations update and comments from Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor and board members.
- Receive policy revisions for first reading.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider approval to extend a fifth year for the 2020-21 child nutrition contracts for milk and dairy, produce, food and supplies.
- Consider a resolution adopting a record retention policy.
- Consider extending a meal program stipend for child nutrition workers and bus drivers from Friday, May 15, through Friday, June 5.
