NCDOT to repair storm drainage system off Highway 24 in Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET — After a long wait, the N.C. Department of Transportation will soon repair a major problem at the engineered wetlands stormwater management system the N.C. Coastal Federation constructed in Cape Carteret in 2016.
Rachel Bisesi, NCCF coastal education coordinator, told the town planning board the good news during its meeting Tuesday night in town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
The federation, based in the nearby Ocean community, built the system at its own expense in 2016 in front of Cape Carteret Baptist and Cape Carteret Presbyterian churches off Highway 24. The idea at the time was to filter pollutants from Highway 24 and adjacent parking lots before they flowed through an existing culvert into adjoining Deer Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
The ponds in front of the churches were, at the time, choked with nuisance vegetation and not working well as a stormwater management or pollution-filtering system, and town officials and the churches gave the go-ahead.
But torrential rains – close to 30 inches – from Hurricane Florence over a few days in September 2018 eroded a berm that separated two stretches of the engineered wetlands. While the wetlands still filter pollutants, the loss of the berm has allowed silt to flow into the portion of Deer Creek just east of Yaupon Drive, angering town officials.
The county shore protection office dredged Deer Creek in 2021, but the problem still needs to be repaired.
Tuesday night, Ms. Bisesi told planning board members money for the repair work is finally in the NCDOT budget for a project this year. And, she added, “DOT has agreed to long-term maintenance of the system.”
NCDOT officials agreed to the project in 2020, but pushed it back to 2022, in part because the coronavirus pandemic reduced driving, which decreased gas tax revenue and impacted the agency’s budget.
Bree Charron, a coastal engineer with NCCF, said Wednesday the work will replace two concreate water control structures that were in the berm between the two wetlands before Florence.
The work will be done by Trader Construction of New Bern under an NCDOT contract, she said.
Ms. Charron said she expects land preparation work will begin in May, but she doesn’t know when the installation will begin because of supply chain issues with the concrete structures.
Before the dredging last year, the problem in Deer Creek had gotten so bad there was a sandbar in the creek near the ponds, and navigation there was difficult if not impossible for all but the smallest boats. Water was sometimes virtually stagnant, according to town officials.
After informing the planning board of the repair work Tuesday night, Ms. Bisesi gave the members a presentation on the value of living shorelines in preventing erosion and creating habitat for marine organisms, including oysters, which filter pollutants from the water as they feed. The federation works with property owners and local governments to put in living shorelines – usually rocks or oyster shells and marsh grass – as an alternative to bulkheads.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
