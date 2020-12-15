County wraps up hand-eye recount, awaits word on election protest appeal

BEAUFORT — Though N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley conceded the Nov. 3 General Election race early Saturday, the Carteret County Board of Elections had a few more ballots to recount.
BOE staffers and poll workers finished up a hand-eye recount of 8,434 ballots from the Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center one-stop site Saturday afternoon, ending a three-day marathon to tally the sample.
“It took quite a bit of time but it turned out pretty much as expected,” BOE Chairperson Susie Cuthrell told the News-Times.
As part of the hand-eye recount of the early voting site, Ms. Beasley gained an additional vote in Carteret County. Of the more than 8,400-ballot sample, Republican Paul Newby led with 6,339, while Ms. Beasley concluded with 1,888. Mr. Newby won the county with more than 70% of the vote overall.
The hand-eye is the second recount since the Nov. 3 election, both requested by Ms. Beasley, a Democrat, who finished election night with a razor-thin margin of a few hundred votes less than Mr. Newby. Nearly 5.4 million votes were cast in the race.
The statewide machine recount commenced in mid-November, and Carteret County conducted its own Nov. 20, resulting in Ms. Beasley picking up a vote at that time and Mr. Newby losing one.
The hand-eye recount, which was of a random state-selected sample, followed and began Thursday morning with bipartisan teams overseen by staff and the board. The county continued Friday and Saturday.
Per instructions from the State Board of Elections regarding the recount, one ballot considered an overvote was determined to have gone to Ms. Beasley. BOE members Susie Cuthrell, Amy Holland, Dale Gillikin and Jeanette Deese agreed on the ruling, staff said Monday.
Before the local board could wrap up, however, Ms. Beasley had conceded the tight race to Mr. Newby.
“Today, I called Justice Newby to congratulate him on winning the election for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. I offer my very best to him and his family as he moves into that new role,” Ms. Beasley said in a statement Saturday morning. “…In an election of historic circumstances and unprecedented margins, I also offer my deepest thanks to the dedicated Board of Elections officials across the state who have worked tirelessly to protect and reaffirm the integrity of our most sacred democratic institution.”
Ms. Beasley was appointed chief justice to the state’s highest court in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper.
There is still an outstanding matter in the race, however. Ms. Beasley has appealed decisions by 48 county board of elections who dismissed election protests she filed regarding ballots local boards had not accepted. Carteret County was one of 87 counties that heard the filed protests, and the board voted 4-1 Nov. 23 to dismiss it, finding there was no establishment of probable cause of an irregularity, violation of elections law or misconduct.
The State Board of Elections is set to hear the appeals Friday.
“Even though (Ms.) Beasley conceded on Saturday, she would need to withdraw the protest appeal in order for it to be over,” Carteret County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said Monday. “…I’m on pins and needles.”
