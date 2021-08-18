Carteret school board reverses course, will require masks for first 2 weeks of school

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education, in a 4-2 vote Wednesday, approved making masks mandatory for the first two weeks of school during the school day.
Under the motion, masks will not be required for sports and extra curricular activities.
The board will revisit the matter at its Tuesday, Sept. 7 board meeting.
Member Katie Statler did not attend the meeting. Those voting against the motion were Travis Day and Kathryn Chadwick. Member Dennis Goodwin made the motion to require masks, with member Brittany Wheatley seconding.
This is a developing report.
