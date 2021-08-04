Mistake postpones decision on Carteret County Speedway practice hours

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 3-1 Monday night to increase the number of days drivers can practice at racetracks under the town’s outdoor entertainment ordinance, but they’ll have to revisit that vote in September and October.
Tuesday morning, a little more than 12 hours after the vote, Mayor Dale Sowers said he got caught up in the discussion Monday night and should have specified the vote was whether to schedule a public hearing, not to immediately amend the ordinance.
“I woke up this morning and realized I’d made a mistake,” he said. “I’d meant for it to be a vote on a public hearing, but it wasn’t. It was my fault. I’m going to make it right.”
As a result, the board will vote at its September meeting on whether to hold a public hearing, then could hold that hearing in October and vote on the amendment.
The discussion of the proposal from Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway management Monday was somewhat intense, with Commissioner Larry Rhue pushing to allow the increased practice time and Mayor Sowers disagreeing in order to “some peace and quiet” for residents near the track off Whitehouse Fork Road. It’s the only speedway in town.
The board voted in November to amend the ordinance to include rules for speedways. Residents had complained about noise at a couple races that ended late in 2019. Races are usually held Saturday nights.
The proposed amendment would add afternoon practice hours Tuesday and Thursday to established hours Wednesday, Friday and Sunday afternoons.
“This would defeat everything we tried to do … to give people some quiet,” Mayor Sowers said. He added that some people don’t like the racing and especially don’t like the noise.
Mr. Rhue, however, said it would hurt the drivers and the business if the days aren’t added.
“A lot of the drivers can’t get there on Wednesdays” because they work full-time jobs, Mr. Rhue said.
“It’s ridiculous – a little bit of noise ain’t going to hurt nobody,” he added.
Mr. Rhue, who lives near the track, said those who don’t like the noise should use earplugs.
“And I should be able to walk out of my house and not have to put earplugs in,” Mayor Sowers responded. “We’ve got to consider all the citizens.”
The mayor then called for a motion and Mr. Rhue made one to add the days. He was joined in the affirmative by commissioners Alice Dunn and Dan Taylor.
The proposed hours would be Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Commissioner David Bragg voted in the minority, not because he didn’t think the hours should be added, but because he didn’t think the ordinance should be amended since the town worked with the speedway’s management to iron it out.
“We had an agreement,” he said. “Why don’t we just stick with it?”
At any rate, nothing will change until at least the board’s Monday, Oct. 4 meeting, and residents and racetrack management will get the chance to formally comment.
On race nights, under the existing ordinance, all races must end by 11 p.m. and track lights have to be off by midnight. There’s no proposed change to those stipulations.
The outdoor entertainment ordinance previously regulated hours and other aspects of the operation of things like fairs, festivals, music concerts, contests and “similar types of performances or events.” Generally, it establishes a 1 a.m. cutoff time for such events, but prohibits amplified music after 10 p.m.
