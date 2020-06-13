Cape Carteret board adopts 2020-21 budget in split vote

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday night to adopt Cape Carteret’s $1.63 million fiscal 2020-21 budget.
The opposition during the special meeting, conducted via GoToMeeting, came from Commissioner Mike King, who, in a lengthy prepared statement, said he couldn’t vote for the budget because it dedicated too much money to the police department at the expense of other needs, such as parks and recreation and street repairs.
The budget allocates $119,345 in state Powell Bill money for street repairs and maintenance. That’s 7.3% of the budget. Parks and recreation will get $26,190, or 1.6%.
The police department budget for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, July 1 is $576,532, or 35.3% of the total, compared to $535,167, or 32.4% of the total in the current fiscal year.
“The town is not crime-ridden,” Mr. King said, and while he noted the department does a good job, he called its budget “a sacred cow” for many years, through multiple town commissions.
Voting against the budget, he said, “is the gentlest form of protest I can muster.”
The 2020-21 budget includes money for 7.5 police officers, compared to the seven positions funded in the budget this year. The additional part-time officer will work half his time as code enforcement officer in the planning and inspections department.
Police Chief Bill McKinney requested eight officers.
Mr. King said he could support the “hybrid” job and vote for the budget, but only if the position would be held by one of the seven sworn officer slots approved in the current budget.
Commissioner Steve Martin, who last year supported the reduction of positions in the police department from eight to seven, said he understood Mr. King’s “frustrations” and called him a “mentor of sorts” who has served the town in a number of capacities for more than 20 years. But Mr. Martin said he understands the difficulty of formulating a budget in a town with limited fiscal resources.
The ‘20-21 budget, Mr. Martin said, “addresses everyone’s needs, every department’s needs.
“There’s no such thing as a perfect budget,” he added.
After the vote, Commissioner Don Miller echoed Mr. King’s statement about “no perfect budget,” but said compromises are necessary.
“Every department is taken care of (in 2020-21),” Mr. Miller said. “We’re getting raises for people who need raises. All in all, I’m happy and I think the town is moving in the right direction.”
Mr. King said he had wanted to lower the town’s property tax rate, which will remain 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value. He said the board, Town Manager Zach Steffey and staff have been great to work with, but he had wanted to do more to “keep this town affordable for the small guy. Sometimes I see that getting away from us.”
Mayor Will Baker said he thinks the town and its staff “do a great job with what we’ve got” and hopes the next budget can address some of Mr. King’s concerns.
“I think we’ll be able to save some money through innovations,” he said.
Other large department budget totals include general administration (town staff and supplies) at $346,918, or 21.2%, and public works, at $201,118, or 12.4%.
The budget anticipates $821,643 in revenue from the property tax, as well as $336,767 and $112,500, from the state sales and utilities franchise taxes, respectively.
The town held the required public hearing on the budget Monday night via GoToMeeting and no one commented then or in the time before the Wednesday session. The wait was necessary because of a state law that requires at least a 24-hour delay before a board can vote on an item considered in a digital public hearing.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.