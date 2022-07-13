CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea will be joined by Erik Heden, the National Weather Service’s local warning coordination meteorologist, for a Hurricane Preparedness Forum at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
The forum is free and open to the public. People can also attend the forum virtually.
Speakers at the forum will share important information on preparedness actions as well as updates on weather service forecast products. Topics will include important preparedness efforts and why it’s important to never focus only upon the category of a storm but instead focus on the storm’s potential impacts.
At the end of the forum, time will be set aside for a community discussion during which attendees can ask questions and share their concerns.
Participants will be able to attend the forum virtually or in person. For the virtual option, internet access is required, and participants must register online by clicking here.
Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions using the chat and/or audio features of the meeting software.
For more information about the Hurricane Preparedness Forum, contact Mr. Rea at 252-222-5841 or Stephen.Rea@carteretcountync.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.