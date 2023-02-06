MOREHEAD CITY - In the spirit of Valentine's Day, a community-wide food drive has begun this month to help families in need.
The drive runs from Feb. 6 to 24 and is organized by the Morehead City Planning and Inspections Department.
Items will be collected this month at three sites throughout the town.
Drop-off locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Morehead City Town Hall on 1100 Bridges St. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center on 1600 Fisher St. and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Morehead City Library. The library will also be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items, such as raisins, pudding cups, tuna pouches, applesauce cups, cereal boxes, macaroni and cheese cups and oatmeal cups, to any of the designated drop-off locations.
Other non-food items are also needed, such as toilet paper, paper towels, dried beans, canned meats, canned vegetables, jelly, 1-pound bags of flour and sugar, pasta, hygiene products, dry pet food, dish and laundry detergents and diapers.
The collected items will then be distributed to the nonprofit organization Martha's Mission Cupboard at 901 Bay St., Morehead City.
Martha's Mission is staffed entirely by volunteers and regularly provides food to 300-350 families every month.
Those in need are screened and referred to the nonprofit by state and federal social service agencies in Carteret County.
Food drive organizers hope to collect as many items as possible to continue making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.
For more information about the food drive, contact Martha's Mission at 252-726-1717 or visit the website www.marthasmission.com.
