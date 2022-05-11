BEAUFORT — Town officials have approved the next steps for three major development projects.
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Monday, May 9 in the Beaufort Train Depot on Broad Street and online via Facebook. During the meeting, the board held a public hearing for an annexation request from Beaufort Agrihood Development LLC for 37.07 acres for the proposed Salt Wynd Preserve subdivision on Live Oak Street. After the hearing, the board approved the annexation request 4-1, with Commissioner Melvin Cooper opposed. The approval is conditional and will go into effect when the developers close on the property, receive preliminary plat approval for the proposed subdivision and receive a sewer allocation.
In addition to the annexation request, the board also took action on two other major development projects. The board unanimously approved an 18-month approval extension for the proposed Compass Hotel and associated marina site plan, and it also unanimously approved the final plat for Phase I of the proposed Beaufort East Village subdivision, which has been under construction for several years.
During the annexation request’s public hearing Beaufort Agrihood representative Beth Clifford said they’re seeking annexation for the project so residents will be “bona fide citizens of the town of Beaufort,” and so the subdivision may receive public utilities.
“We’ll have 81 residences there (in the subdivision) that can participate in the governance of the town of Beaufort,” Ms. Clifford said.
Both the board and residents who spoke during the public hearing voiced some concern about the proposed subdivision, particularly the potential for flooding. Resident Harriet Altman said there’s also been a lot of talk among town officials about issues with the town’s infrastructures.
“I think we need to address those (issues) before we start branching out and pulling in another area (to the town’s incorporated limits),” Ms. Altman said. “We’re at a tipping point. We’ve got to look at all the issues addressed in our land use plan.”
Mr. Cooper seemed to agree with Ms. Altman and other residents who echoed her concerns. He said the board has heard previously from residents all around Beaufort about flooding concerns.
“We need to find a way to minimize that (flooding),” Mr. Cooper said. “If future development is going to be in places where the flooding is (occurring), maybe we need to slow it (development) down.”
Meanwhile, the board granted Beaufort Partners LLC’s approval extension request for the Compass Hotel site plan with the condition work begin promptly on buffering for the project. The site plan was initially approved in November 2019, but due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays, the work wasn’t finished before the approval expired.
Some concerns came out during discussion of the extension request. Commissioner Charles “Bucky” Oliver said while he was in favor of the hotel project, he was concerned the 85 planned parking spaces would be insufficient for the hotel and marina.
“I’m concerned it will be a hindrance to the economic success of the hotel,” Mr. Oliver said. “It gives me concern for the (property) neighbors, the (hotel) operator and the franchise.”
Town Planner Kyle Garner said during the meeting if the developers were to apply for a building permit under the existing ordinances, the amount of required parking wouldn’t change. The board also granted Beaufort Partners a sewer allocation, which had previously expired along with the site plan approval. However, the board granted only 13,600 gallons per day instead of the 21,000 requested.
The board also unanimously approved the final plat for Beaufort East Village Phase I, which consists of 108 lots – 79 single-family residential lots and 29 townhome lots – on 40.62 acres in the Beau Coast subdivision project on Lennoxville Road. While Mr. Cooper voiced concern about the increase in traffic coming and going from the subdivision, project engineer Joe Boyd said they don’t know the exact number.
The following also occurred at the May 9 meeting:
The board unanimously granted preliminary and final plat approval to Jose and Celia Gutierrez to subdivide a 4.2-acre tract at 146 Gibbs Court into two lots.
The board unanimously approved a $32,500 budget amendment for the Public Utilities Department to install a force main for the town’s high-rate infiltration basin and to conduct a topographic survey for a water/sewer extension on Live Oak Street.
The board unanimously approved the meetings consent agenda, which included minutes from the April 11 and April 15 board meetings and a special use permit request to build a mini-storage facility at 2150 and 2176 Live Oak St.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.