BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Thursday morning for a woman who has reportedly not contacted her family since July.
In a brief released regarding a welfare check, the CCSO said it is looking for information on Ann Marie Willis, also known by Ann Marie Pritchett, 32. She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in the Hampton, Va., area, though officials did not give any additional information about the circumstances of the missing person alert.
Ms. Willis has reportedly not had contact with her family since July 1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Greg Mason with the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
CORRECTION: This article was updated at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, to correct the middle name of the missing person provided by law enforcement.
