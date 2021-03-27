PKS planning board recommends approval for subdivision

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Diocese of East Carolina has put a section of its property at the Trinity Center on the market, and the planning board supports allowing the center to divide it from the rest of the lot.
The planning board met Tuesday online via Webinar. During the meeting, the board unanimously approved a sketch plan for the subdivision of a 3.85-acre section on the west end of the Trinity Center’s 17.25-acre lot on Salter Path Road.
Town planner Kevin Reed said the diocese doesn’t want to develop the subdivided lot itself, but wants to grade the lot to sell it for future development.
“This isn’t a typical subdivision,” Mr. Reed said, “no streets are being proposed.”
Town Commissioner Ted Goetzinger was present for Tuesday’s meeting and he said the diocese is already listing the lot on the market.
“I think this property will go very quickly and we’ll see a request for rezoning soon,” he said. According to Mr. Reed, the property is currently zoned institutional, which would allow six to eight single-family residential homes. More could be built if it were rezoned to a residential zone.
The planning board also unanimously recommended Tuesday a suite of amendments to Chapter 74 of the town’s code of ordinances. Mr. Reed said these changes are to bring the town code into compliance with state statutes.
According to a memorandum from Mr. Reed to the planning board in the Tuesday meeting’s agenda packet, most of the inconsistencies between N.C. General Statutes and the town code are due to legislation enacted by the N.C. General Assembly. This legislation limits the authority of local governments to regulate building and development.
The proposed Chapter 74 amendments now go to commissioners for final approval. The board will receive them at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Also Tuesday, Mr. Reed informed the planning board that Pine Knoll Shores officials’ application to the N.C. Resilient Communities Program has been approved. He said approval was granted March 15, and work to help improve the town’s resilience to the effects of climate change and severe weather will begin in early April.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
