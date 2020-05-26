Pine Knoll Shores, Atlantic Beach reopen town hall to limited access

BOGUE BANKS — Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach officials announced town hall reopened with limited public access Tuesday after being closed since late March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
PKS officials announced Monday the reopening with some modifications and safety restrictions. Residents are encouraged to continue conducting business online or by using the drop box behind town hall.
“If you must see Town staff in person, an advance appointment will be required,” officials said.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said Monday town hall isn’t just where the administrative staff works and town officials hold meetings, it’s “a gathering place” for the community.
“We thought with the second homeowners arriving and crowds increasing we thought having access to town hall was the right thing to do,” he said.
Meetings remain restricted to elected officials, town staff, appointed boards and committees only. Due to the limitation of 10 attendees at indoor gatherings and given the town and state are still under a state of emergency, the public’s participation in open meetings will be via webinar only until further notice.
Mr. Kramer said further reopening will occur sometime during phase three of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan under his executive order for the state.
“It will be directly tied to the public gathering restrictions,” Mr. Kramer said. “Our meetings can have 20, 30 people.”
Town officials ask residents to remain in their cars when they arrive for appointments and call the staff members with whom they have an appointment and they will let the resident in the building. Everyone entering town hall will have their temperature taken and will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing requirements must be followed at all times.
Entrance to office spaces will be restricted to town employees and the board of commissioners. The chairpersons of appointed town boards and committees must work with staff contacts on any needs they may have that would normally take place in offices.
The public safety building is undergoing repairs from Hurricane Florence, therefore remains closed to the public unless in the event of a medical emergency.
Pine Knoll Shores isn’t the only town reopening its facilities to limited public access. In Atlantic Beach, Town Manager David Walker said town hall will also partially reopen Tuesday.
“With the restrictions being lessened by the governor at other locations, we felt it was safe,” Mr. Walker said. “We’re still under a state of emergency. We’ve placed hand sanitizer at our employees’ desks and provided them with masks.”
Mr. Walker said town staff has put plexi-glass barriers in place in the town hall lobby and their planning and inspections department.
