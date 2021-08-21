NCDOT finds no speed limit reduction needed on Highway 24 in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Department of Transportation has determined there’s no need for a speed limit reduction on a portion of Highway 24 in Morehead City, a change the city council requested out of consideration for safety concerns along the increasingly busy corridor.
The Morehead City Council made the request to NCDOT in June asking the department consider reducing the speed limit on Highway 24 from 55 mph to 45 mph between the intersection with Highway 70/Bridges Street extension to McCabe Road. The request was prompted by an outpouring of concern from residents about traffic safety as it related to a hotly-debated rezoning hearing for a property on Highway 24 the council fielded earlier this year.
NCDOT division 2 planning engineer Len White gave a brief update on the status of the speed limit reduction request during a Carteret County Transportation Committee meeting held via Zoom Wednesday. He said NCDOT recently conducted a study in the area and concluded a reduction in the speed limit is not necessary based on current roadway conditions.
“They did do a speed study out there and there’s nothing to indicate that a reduction in speed is warranted at this time,” Mr. White reported. “It (doesn’t) mean it won’t happen in the future, they’ll continue to monitor it, but right now there’s…not enough high speed to warrant it at this time.”
In a followup email Friday to the News-Times, Mr. White said NCDOT would continue to monitor growth and traffic patterns in the area and would adjust speed limits accordingly if it’s later determined to be needed.
Though the speed limit won’t change, Mr. White said some fixes are coming soon to the intersection of Highway 24 and Harbor Drive, where many residents have complained of dangerous conditions leading to the entrance of the Walmart shopping center.
According to Mr. White, crews plan to install dual-indicated advance “Be Prepared to Stop” signs and flasher assemblies on both approaches to the intersection on Highway 24. They will also construct a monolithic, concrete median, add pedestrian crossings, redo three wheelchair ramps for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, tie the sidewalk along Highway 24 into the parking lots on each side of the Walmart access drive and update pavement markings.
NCDOT anticipates work on the intersection improvements will take place in spring or summer of 2022.
